ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DraftKings is the subject of a report published by Hindenburg Research on June 15, 2021. The report alleges that the Company’s 2020 merger with Bulgarian company SBTech exposed it to black-market gambling and money laundering. According to Hindenburg Research, the Company is "a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations.” After the report was released, shares of DraftKings fell by more than 5% in intraday trading.

