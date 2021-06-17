MicroVision Appoints Drew Markham as General Counsel

REDMOND, Wash., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. ( MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced the appointment of Drew Markham as General Counsel, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Sumit Sharma.



“I am pleased to welcome Drew to MicroVision,” said Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at MicroVision. “Drew’s breadth of legal experience, in particular her transactional and governance work, will be an asset to the company as we focus on engaging with potential customers and partners, demonstrating key features of our long-range lidar sensor, as well as with parties interested in strategic opportunities.”

Markham has more than 20 years of experience advising publicly traded technology companies in corporate governance, M&A and capital markets transactions, having served in both external and in-house counsel roles. Markham spent 14 years at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and eight years working with RealNetworks, Inc., most recently as an external advisor and previously as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the talented and highly focused MicroVision team at this exciting time,” said Markham. “I look forward to helping the Company continue to build value for its shareholders.”

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of innovative MEMS scanning technology and solutions based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the Company. The Company combines its hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for its customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving lidar sensor, augmented reality, interactive display and consumer lidar market.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision .



MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those related to the Company’s execution on strategy, engaging with potential customers, partners and parties interested in a strategic transaction, product features, solutions and applications and building value for shareholders are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the Company may not succeed in finding licensing or other strategic solutions, including a potential sale of the Company, with acceptable timing, benefits or costs; its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts that the Company deems desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; its or its customers’ failure to perform under open purchase orders; its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

