Nuvve to Participate in Roth Virtual London Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. ("Nuvve") (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today announced that Gregory Poilasne, Chief Executive Officer, Ted Smith, Chief Operating Officer, and David Robson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Roth Capital Partners Virtual London Conference to be held June 21-23, 2021. Roth's London Conference will feature management teams from over 130 small and mid-cap companies drawn from a variety of sectors, including cleantech, industrials, technology, consumer, and health and wellness.

nuvve__Logo.jpg

Nuvve's executives are scheduled to host virtual one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your Roth conference representative. Alternatively, you may call or email Lytham Partners at 602-889-9700 or [email protected].

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve's Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, California, and can be found online at www.nuvve.com.

Nuvve and associated logos are among the trademarks of Nuvve and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU.

Nuvve Press Contact
Marc Trahand, EVP Marketing
[email protected]
+1 858 250 9740

Nuvve Investor Contact
Lytham Partners
Robert Blum or Joe Dorame
[email protected]
+1 602 889 9700

favicon.png?sn=LA13937&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvve-to-participate-in-roth-virtual-london-conference-301314368.html

SOURCE Nuvve Holding Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA13937&Transmission_Id=202106170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA13937&DateId=20210617
