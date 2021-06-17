Health Tech Innovators Strive Health and Outset Medical Collaborate to Reinvent Kidney Care

Strive+Health, the national leader in value-based kidney care, and Outset+Medical%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: OM), a dialysis technology innovator, announced a collaboration to help further the companies’ efforts to change the kidney care paradigm. A rapidly growing organization focused on slowing kidney disease progression and preventing costly hospitalizations through a proprietary whole-patient solution, Strive Health will use Outset’s Tablo Hemodialysis System to expand patient access to home hemodialysis.

“The current standard of care for people living with kidney disease falls short for most patients. We’ve set out on a mission to change that through predictive analytics, high-quality, compassionate care and partnerships with other forward-thinking technology companies,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO of Strive Health. “Kidney disease patients deserve access to better, intuitive technology. Solutions like Tablo will help us deliver on a differentiated patient experience.”

Designed for total care of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in a value-based setting, Strive upends the traditional model for kidney care by combining predictive analytics with high-touch, compassionate care teams. Strive+recently+launched+a+dialysis+facility in Owensboro, KY, focused on patient-centric holistic kidney disease management and home dialysis using Tablo.

“As a leader in whole-patient care, Strive shares our commitment to meeting the patient where they are, and empowering them with actionable data and support along the way,” said Leslie Trigg, CEO of Outset Medical. “Strive is a progressive thinker in the space. This sales agreement is intended to deliver on a shared vision of enabling more patients to enjoy the flexibility, convenience and clinical benefits of home dialysis.”

To learn more about Outset Medical and the Tablo Hemodialysis System, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outsetmedical.com%2F.

For more information about Strive Health, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.strivehealth.com%2F.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is the national leader in value-based kidney care and partner of choice for innovative healthcare payors and providers. Strive's model uses a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services to form an integrated care delivery system that supports the entire patient journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD) to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Strive partners with commercial and Medicare Advantage payors, Medicare, health systems, and physicians through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs. Backed by New Enterprise Associates, CapitalG, Redpoint, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures, Strive delivers compassionate kidney care the way it should be done.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements regarding Outset’s expectations, plans and prospects with respect to its collaboration with Strive Health, including the anticipated outcome and benefits of the collaboration. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause actual results and other events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks described in the Risk Factors section of Outset’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Outset disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005108/en/