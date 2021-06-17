urban-gro, Inc. to Speak at CannaCon Midwest Detroit

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems, today announced that Todd Statzer, Vice President of Environmental Sciences Group, will speak at CannaCon Midwest on June 26, 2021, at 11:30 am ET in Room 321.



With the continued expansion of the cannabis cultivation market, regulators are closely monitoring commercial cultivators to ensure proper pesticide use and application. As part of his presentation, Mr. Statzer will discuss Michigan’s dynamic cultivation market and the three Integrated Pest Management (IPM) pillars of action.

In his role at urban-gro, Mr. Statzer leads a team in the development and ongoing consulting of SOP-based IPM programs for customers across North America. Having served as the cannabis facilities inspector for the State of Illinois, Mr. Statzer understands state standards and regulations. His background includes three decades in the agricultural and horticultural market, including a family farm and running a 100% organic greenhouse producing bedding plants, perennials, and vegetable production. Mr. Statzer holds a Master of Science degree in Crop Science with an emphasis in Plant Pathology/Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Bachelor of Applied Science from Western Illinois University.

In addition to the presentation, urban-gro experts John Billings and Todd Statzer will be available to meet with cultivators and answer questions regarding urban-gro’s systems integration solutions, services, products, and technology. urban-gro is located at booth #116 within the Exhibit Hall.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) is a global engineering and design services company focused on the commercial horticulture market. With experience in hundreds of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) facilities spanning millions of square feet, we engineer, design and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities.

Once operational, urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the demand for our services and products, our ability to manage the adverse effect brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to execute on our strategic plans, our ability to achieve positive cash flows or profitability, our ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, and our ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2021. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

