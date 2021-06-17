Logo
iSun, Inc. Selected to Provide Its Solar Powered EV Charging Solutions Across America

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

iSun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a purpose-driven, leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced today that it has been selected by competitive bid by two of the most important entities in the municipal EV fleet and off-grid charging networks. iSun will design and deploy several and grid-tied and off-grid solar powered electric-vehicle charging stations across America.

Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very proud that the iSun ROAM off-grid solution and the iSun PALM grid-tied system have been selected through a competitive bid process by such an esteemed group of e-mobility infrastructure partners. We look forward to growing these new relationships and to supporting the transition from dirty energy to clean energy across America. These recent wins also demonstrate the accretive value of the iSun Energy LLC acquisition in January 2021. We believe the iSun systems are the most advanced and reliable solar EV charging solutions in the world, due to the system scalability and modular design, on- or off-grid capability, high-quality aircraft grade aluminum materials, and intelligent software. iSun wants to create the best experience with reliable charging solutions, so electric vehicle drivers can go anywhere and do anything in their EVs.”

iSun platform unique qualities include:

  • Off-grid or grid-tied configuration flexibility
  • Easy installation with minimal site disruption
  • High-quality aircraft grade structure, rustproof protection
  • Intelligent iSunOS operating system to monitor/manage the battery, EV chargers and solar power produced
  • Ground-level energy storage for ease of maintenance and installation
  • Emergency power outlets for mobile phone or other electronics
  • Modular and scalable to any size

ABOUT iSun

Headquartered in Burlington, VT, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation, and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the United States, iSun provides solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging to large utility renewable energy solutions. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 400 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 76,000 homes). We continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.isunenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) iSun’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (ii) other statements identified by words such as “expects” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of iSun and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of iSun. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of possible uncertainties.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005457r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005457/en/

