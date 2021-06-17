Logo
Gannett Brings Endurance Brands Together Under Ventures Endurance

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ventures+Endurance, a subsidiary of Gannett and one of the USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures companies, announced today a rebrand of its visual identity and representation across its portfolio of endurance races and events. The rebrand includes the combining of previously acquired Boston-based Rugged Races and Chicago-based RAM Racing as Ventures Endurance. Ventures Endurance, with more than 115 events in its portfolio, including road races, cycling, obstacle courses, and virtual events, is an integral part of USA+TODAY+NETWORK+Ventures which includes community-building events and expos such as Flavored+Nation, USA+TODAY+High+School+Sports+Awards, Community+Choice+Awards, and the American+Influencer+Awards among others.

“Our virtual and live events span road races, obstacle courses, and cycling, which means we truly have an event for everyone,” said Jason Taylor, President, USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. “The Ventures Endurance rebrand allows us to better reach our consumers, partners and sponsors. It also better portrays that we are one company and one team, and that it’s time for us all to reunite at the start line as the country begins to re-open.”

These events include some of the country’s most popular race series, such as the Rugged Maniac Obstacle Course series, the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Series, RAGBRAI, the Sanford Fargo Marathon, and the Statesman Cap 10K. In 2019, Ventures Endurance events combined had more than 500,000 participants throughout the U.S. In 2020, Ventures Endurance also established a relationship with Warner Bros. and launched the Wonder Woman and Batman race series. Superman, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Friends virtual events will be added to the portfolio in 2021.

Ventures Endurance is also launching a “Run Together” campaign focused on establishing a cohesive image for the company and solidifying its place in the market as one of the largest endurance event companies in North America. For more information regarding Ventures Endurance and the 2021 events schedule, visit www.venturesendurance.com, and follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES
USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, part of Gannett Co, Inc., creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. Our portfolio includes the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, and other celebrated brands including the Official Community’s Choice Awards, American Influencer Awards, Rugged Maniac, Hot Chocolate 15k/5k, Blockbuster Bucket List sweepstakes, Amazing Teachers contest and more. Our events are managed with our proprietary ticketing and registration platform, EnMotive. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast.

ABOUT GANNETT
Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005526/en/

