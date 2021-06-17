Net1 expresses condolences on the passing of its Chairman Jabu Mabuza

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UEPS; JSE: NT1) (“Net1” “we” or the “Company”) today announced that its Chairman, Jabu Mabuza, passed away on June 16, 2021. We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jabu Mabuza and extend our condolences to his family. As a business leader he was fearless, well respected and spoke from the heart. When he joined the Net1 board as Chairman in May 2020 he brought a wealth of experience across the private and public sectors in Africa, including a strong track record with corporate turnarounds and we benefitted enormously from his guidance. He led a significant board change with skill, purpose and humility. He was a strong believer in Net1’s mission of serving the underbanked communities of South Africa and was committed to Net1’s renewed focus on financial inclusion for all.



Jabu will be remembered as a philanthropist and a patriotic South African. We will miss that iconic hat, his ability to make us think differently and his great sense of humor. Jabu touched all our lives.

