Tractor Supply Company Breaks Ground on New Distribution Center

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has officially begun construction on its new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. The Company celebrated the occasion on Wednesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new facility, which will create more than 375 new full-time jobs by the end of 2023 and service more than 250 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. With an initial investment of nearly $70 million, construction is currently scheduled to be completed by Fall 2022.

Tractor Supply executives, local government officials and development partners break ground on the Company’s new distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tractor Supply is excited to break ground on our ninth distribution center,” said Colin+Yankee, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “The central location of this new facility in Navarre, Ohio will allow us to more efficiently service our growing store base and online sales as we continue investing in our business for future success. Beyond the technical fit, we were excited to find the right combination of community support, workforce and cultural fit between Tractor Supply’s values and the Village of Navarre. We thank everyone who has helped in making this possible and look forward to a longstanding partnership as we build a loyal and dedicated team at this facility and become an integral part of this community.”

The 895,000-square-foot facility is being designed and built to meet high energy efficiency and environmental standards. The Company anticipates seeking LEED® Gold certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. This distribution center will be the second project built on the former 327-acre Stark County Farm property, managed by the Stark Board of Trade. Tractor Supply currently operates 96 stores and employs over 1,700 Team Members across Ohio.

Daniel DeHoff, president of The DeHoff Development Company, which is developing the Stark County Farm on behalf of the Stark Board of Trade, stated, “On behalf of the six foundations who invested in the development of this Industrial Park, we welcome Tractor Supply as our newest industry. We look forward to bringing more great companies and great paying jobs to Stark County. Each new industry helps these foundations realize their respective Mission-Related Investment which multiplies their philanthropic impact in the communities they serve – and that’s great news for everyone.“

“Speaking on behalf of the citizens of Navarre, I could not be happier that Tractor Supply chose to build and create jobs in our village,” said Navarre Mayor Bob Benson. “We have been working on building our industrial park for 30 years; for Tractor Supply to bring its 80+-year legacy to our community means the world to us. We have been focused on driving economic growth here, and today, the future of our economy is looking bright.”

CEO and President Ray Hexamer, Stark Economic Development Board, further noted, “We are excited for the opportunity the Stark County Farm property affords businesses like Tractor Supply Company whose logistics benefit from choosing an accessible location with a supportive business environment.”

On behalf of the broader region, Bill Koehler, CEO of Team NEO added, “The groundbreaking of the Tractor Supply Company facility represents what can be done when a strong, aligned regional network comes together to support business growth and economic vibrancy for the Northeast Ohio Region. Along with our local partners, Ohio Development Services Agency and JobsOhio, we look forward to working with Tractor Supply to ensure their continued success.”

Tractor Supply will begin hiring for positions at the distribution center in 2022. To stay informed on position openings, visit TractorSupply.jobs.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 1,944 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 27, 2021, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

