Nashville Superspeedway Selects Draganfly Drone Services for June 18-20 NASCAR Weekend

Los Angeles, CA., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) ( DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly'' or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce today that Dover Motorsports, Inc. has signed an agreement with Draganfly to implement Draganfly’s health security and public safety services for its June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.



Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 weekend includes the inaugural, sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

NASCAR comes to the venue over three days from June 18-20, 2021, over which Draganfly will be providing health security and public safety drone services using patented drone technology.

“Providing as safe a venue and environment as possible for our fans is obviously one of our top priorities,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Draganfly’s unique and innovative sanitation drone is an immense help to our cleaning efforts around the track. We appreciate Draganfly’s support as we prepare to host America’s best drivers on June 18-20.”

Draganfly successfully deployed these services and technologies to help ensure health security and public safety for the 2021 College Basketball season, and the world-famous Barrett-Jackson auto auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, commented on the announcement: “To be involved in helping NASCAR return to Nashville Superspeedway is another major endorsement for Draganfly and the technology it has developed. I know how important NASCAR is to fans, and so we are delighted to be supporting them, and Dover Motorsports, in enjoying what will be an incredible three days of racing.”

Nashville Superspeedway, at 1.33 miles, is the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR and located approximately 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Also on track during the upcoming weekend is the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: [email protected]

Company Contact

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎defined ‎under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎generally be ‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎“estimate”, ‎‎“anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎and information are ‎based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎assumptions that, while ‎believed by ‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎‎limited to, ‎statements with respect to Draganfly’s health security and public safety services being implemented at the NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are ‎subject to ‎various known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the ‎‎Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or ‎achievements to ‎be materially different ‎‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed ‎based on assumptions ‎about such ‎‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not ‎limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎‎the novel ‎coronavirus known as ‎COVID-19 on the Company’s business, operations ‎and financial ‎‎‎‎‎condition, the successful ‎integration of ‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the ‎general ‎‎‎‎‎securities markets; uncertainties relating to ‎the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎‎‎future; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the ‎‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎‎expenses, ‎currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, ‎‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎‎employees and other ‎related risks and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk ‎Factors“ ‎‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent ‎filings filed with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎‎website ‎at www.sedar.com. The Company ‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎‎information except as ‎required by applicable law. ‎Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based ‎on information ‎currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results ‎may vary ‎materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements ‎or information‎.‎