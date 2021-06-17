Logo
Boxlight ProColor Panel Increases Student Engagement in School District

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced Laurel School District (New Castle, PA) has successfully incorporated ProColor interactive panel displays in their classrooms.

Laurel School District, a 1:1 district, moved to replace interactive whiteboards with technology to improve student engagement and active participation. Understanding that this generation of students are tech savvy digital natives, Laurel wanted educational technology that was cost-effective and would boost class collaboration. Working with Boxlight partner, TROX, the district chose the Boxlight ProColor interactive flat panel displays.

“We wanted to infuse educational technology that allows our students to be active participants. The ProColor panel technology allows them to do just that,” stated Robert Lee, Director of Administrative Services for Laurel SD.

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clevertouch.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005165/en/

Rating:
