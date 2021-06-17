T-Mobile Upgrades Connecting Heroes: Adds Preemption, Rugged Devices, and New Plans With 5G Phones for First Responders

We count on first responders … and they can count on us, with America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), America’s 5G leader, announced important new upgrades to the company’s groundbreaking Connecting Heroes program, a 10-year commitment to provide free service and 5G access to first responder agencies — all public and non-profit state and local fire, 911, police and EMS departments — saving them up to $7 billion.

First, T-Mobile is adding preemption so that alongside the highest capacity 5G network in the nation and priority network access, First Responder agencies are assured unmatched network access to help their critical communications. That means Wireless+Priority+Service+%28WPS%29-enrolled first responder agencies with Connecting Heroes plans have both priority access AND preemption for both voice calls and data. So not only do first responders get to the front of the line at T-Mobile, but if the network ever becomes crowded in an emergency, non-emergency traffic drops to make way for first responders’ critical communications.

Second, T-Mobile announced it will offer its first set of rugged devices — including the new MG90 5G rugged router from Sierra Wireless available now, and two new Cat phones: Cat S62 and a rugged Cat flip phone — available first at T-Mobile this summer. In addition, T-Mobile announced it is adding more Connecting Heroes plan options to the existing Free and $15 plans that were launched last year. Starting June 23, first responder agencies will have three new paid Connecting Heroes 5G plan options that include unlimited talk, text and data as well as ample hotspot and a Samsung 5G phone at no additional cost.

“We launched Connecting Heroes last year so that first responders would no longer have to choose between funding life-saving equipment or wireless communication. At T-Mobile, first responder calls get through first and that could make the difference in an emergency when making life-saving decisions,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. “First responders risk it all for us, and we feel it’s our duty to support them with our incredible service at the lowest cost — even free.”

Highest Capacity 5G Network Together with Priority Access and Preemption

T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G is a game-changer for first responders who need fast speeds, high capacity and low latency. Other networks claim to deliver 5G but mostly rely on 4G+LTE or Wi-Fi. As America’s 5G leader, T-Mobile is building the highest+capacity+5G+network+in+the+country over the next five years with new dedicated spectrum. And it covers 92 percent of Interstate+Highway+miles+across+America vs just 68 percent for AT&T and 51 percent for Verizon.

All that capacity means T-Mobile has you covered — literally — and a 600MHz signal — the foundation of T-Mobile’s 5G network — means better coverage … and that’s especially important to rural emergency organizations. “It’s just a great network, and the customer service is incredible,” said Andrew Surritt, Chief, Executive Director at Rescue 101 Search and Rescue in South Salem, Ohio. “We’re aiming to move more devices to our T-Mobile account soon, because the service has been so great.”

All of this is in addition to T-Mobile’s multi-year network hardening plan, making sure the network is ready for all types of emergencies+and+natural+disasters. T-Mobile is investing in constant testing and improvements to our network’s backup and response systems including thousands of generators; advanced relief and recovery tools; and coordination and mobilization plans for supporting customers and their communities in times of natural disasters. In addition, the T-Mobile Network Operations Centers (NOCs) run 24/7 during natural disasters, allowing our experienced technicians and engineers to monitor our network traffic demands and weather impacts in real time.

Rugged Devices

And for those who rely on critical communications in a wide variety of locations and conditions, T-Mobile now offers its first rugged Sierra Wireless 5G router, the MG90 5G, perfect for in vehicle/trunk mounting on first responder vehicles. Delivering 5G connectivity for mission-critical needs, the AirLink® MG90 5G is a high-performance vehicle router, purpose built to provide secure, always-on connectivity for mission critical applications in public safety, transit and field services. With extensible multi-network connectivity, the MG90 offers Dual Radios, dual concurrent gigabit-capable Wi-Fi and gigabit-capable ethernet, with extensions to Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and satellite systems.

Also available first and exclusively at T-Mobile at launch, are two new rugged phones: Cat+S62+coming+this+summer and a rugged Cat flip phone to soon follow. These devices exceed US military standards for high and low temperature, thermal shocks, salt mist conditions, vibration and tumble tests. The Cat S62 features a superbright 5.7” display that is protected by scratch and shatter-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6. It is optimized for outdoor use with wet-finger or glove-on working technology. Plus, it comes equipped with a large and powerful battery that lasts up to two days in the field without needing to recharge. And stay tuned for more rugged phones coming to T-Mobile’s lineup later this year.

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 295 million people across 1.6 million square miles – 4x the geographic coverage of Verizon and 2x AT&T. And with Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country and bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G delivers average speeds of 325 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 140 million people with plans to reach 200 million by the end of the year.

Since launching Connecting Heroes over a year ago as part of #5GforGood, first responder agencies and departments around the country have enjoyed the benefits of free unlimited 5G service. T-Mobile also offers great plans for individual first responders and their families — Magenta+First+Responder. With 50% off family lines compared to Magenta, Magenta First Responder delivers the best discount in wireless for individual first responders and their families.

