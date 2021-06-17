Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Vista Analytical Laboratory

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Vista Analytical Laboratory (“Vista”), a premier environmental laboratory for the testing and analysis of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), dioxins and other persistent organic pollutants. Vista’s leadership team, including President Martha Maier, will join Montrose, and the business will be integrated into the Company’s Measurement and Analysis Segment and will operate as part of Enthalpy Analytical, LLC, a subsidiary of Montrose. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1990 and based in El Dorado Hills, California, Vista performs work internationally and across all U.S. states. Vista holds 21 state accreditations and is certified by the California Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program to perform PFAS analysis for all 31 PFAS compounds currently being monitored in California. Vista’s client base is broad and includes many private companies, state and federal agencies, and the federal government, including the Department of Defense.

“We are excited to have Vista join Montrose. Martha and her team are a great cultural fit with Montrose and their services are strategically additive to our Enthalpy network. Vista strengthens our ability to provide clients with an end-to-end environmental solution, from advisory services and testing to engineering and remediation, particularly given our clients’ focus on PFAS,” said Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “Within the environmental lab community, Vista is highly regarded for its technical data quality, operational excellence and customer service. We are thrilled to welcome the talented Vista team to our growing Montrose community.”

Vista Analytical Laboratory President Martha Maier commented, “We have worked extensively with Montrose over many years and the company is not only a perfect cultural fit but also the next natural step for Vista in expanding our strength in lab testing across a larger platform with more clients and an increased geographic footprint. Together we will continue to innovate and provide clients with the highest quality technical data. It is critical to be able to regularly invest in equipment and facilities, which is easier to do when part of a larger, well-capitalized company like Montrose. We are pleased to be joining with a growth focused environmental services company with a culture like our own that is committed to excellence, professional growth and expanded opportunities.”

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

About Vista Analytical Laboratory

Vista Analytical is a premier environmental laboratory for the determination of dioxins and furans, PCBs, PFAS, PAHs, PBDEs, PCNs and other semi-volatile organic contaminants. Using the powerful techniques of High Resolution Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (HRGC/HRMS) and Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) along with USEPA, CARB, and other proprietary methodologies, Vista accurately analyzes a variety of matrices for clients the world over. The company’s combination of unsurpassed technical quality and outstanding customer service distinguishes Vista Analytical Laboratory. For more information, visit www.vista-analytical.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “intend,” “expect”, and “may”, and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management’s reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Further, many of these factors are, and may continue to be, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

