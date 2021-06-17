Logo
SpartanNash Announces More Perks, Greater Value for Online Grocery Shoppers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

As part of its commitment to make online shopping for groceries accessible, affordable and convenient, Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash+Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced expanded benefits available exclusively for its Fast Lane™ subscribers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005143/en/

Fast_Lane_personal_shopper_webready.jpg

Fast Lane Personal Shopper (Photo: Business Wire)

Annual Fast Lane subscriptions are available for $49 per year and include free, unlimited curbside pickup at any SpartanNash store that offers Fast Lane online grocery shopping (a $4.95-per-order savings). Now, Fast Lane subscribers can save even more with half-off delivery in available locations (an additional $4.95-per-order savings). The program could save shoppers an hour per week1, in addition to $465 per year2 on pick fees and $208 per year3 on delivery fees to their home.

Also new to Fast Lane are exclusive monthly bonus savings from different areas of the store. Offers for the month of June include:

  • 10% off Our Family® products (excluding dairy)
  • 5 cents off fuel on every Fast Lane transaction
  • 15% off Daisy Cottage Cheese
  • 15% off Coffee-mate liquid creamers
  • 15% off Kellogg’s crackers
  • 20% off Jack’s frozen pizzas
  • 15% off Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts
  • 15% off select Chobani products.

“Fast Lane is already a great value for our store guests – offering the same in-store prices without needing to even step foot in an aisle – but now, we’re taking it to a whole new level with these perks,” Vice President, Marketing Brian Holt said. “As a Fast Lane subscriber, you have access to our team of dedicated personal shoppers, great benefits and exclusive savings, all for less than a dollar a week.”

Sixty-eight SpartanNash stores in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin offer Fast Lane as a convenient online shopping option for Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, Forest Hills Foods and Ada Fresh Market store guests.

Learn more at shopthefastlane.com.

1Based on two grocery trips each week
2 Pick fee savings based on two picks per week vs. non-subscriber $4.95 additional.Takes out $49 cost of subscription.
3 Savings based on one delivery per week vs. non-subscriber $4.95 additional fee. Takes out $49 cost of subscription.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 150 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005143r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005143/en/

