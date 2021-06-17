KVH Industries Shareholders Elect Both of Company's Director Nominees at 2021 Annual Meeting

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI), today announced the preliminary vote results of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, as provided by its proxy solicitor. Based on these preliminary results, both of the Company’s nominees, Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki, have been elected to the KVH Board of Directors by a significant margin.

KVH issued the following statement:

We want to thank our shareholders for their engagement and support throughout the annual meeting election process. The election of Cielo Hernandez and Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki to the Company’s Board represents a recognition of the positive momentum in our business and the fact that our long-term strategy is working. However, we also know that we have more work to do as we focus on executing against our plan and increasing value for shareholders. We look forward to welcoming Ms. Hernandez and Ms. Martine to our Board and are confident their insights and industry experience will help the Company significantly moving forward.

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, at which time they will become available on www.kvh.com and www.sec.gov.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. The market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the Company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

KVH is a registered trademark of KVH Industries, Inc.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company has filed a definitive proxy statement and a form of associated BLUE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”). THE COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, THE ACCOMPANYING BLUE PROXY CARD AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Company’s stockholders may obtain the Definitive Proxy Statement, any amendments or supplements to the Definitive Proxy Statement and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies are also available free of charge at the Company’s website at www.kvh.com.

Certain Information Regarding Participants

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the matters to be considered at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Information about the Company’s directors and executive officers is available in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021 and, with respect to directors and executive officers appointed following such date, will be available in certain of the Company’s other SEC filings made subsequent to the date of the Definitive Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of the Company’s securities by such directors or executive officers have changed since the amounts printed in the Definitive Proxy Statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Changes in Beneficial Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for any subsequent periods under headings such as “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005571/en/