Officers Deploy BolaWrap® to Help Prevent "Suicide by Cop" Attempt in Ohio

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEMPE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") ( WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap deployment in Defiance, Ohio that helped officers prevent a “suicide by cop” attempt.

On June 7, 2021, Defiance, Ohio Police Department officers responded to a suicidal male subject in crisis. The subject repeatedly asked officers to shoot him. The subject then stated that he was armed. An officer deployed the BolaWrap, allowing him to safely handcuff the subject without using a higher level of force. After the successful BolaWrap deployment, officers were able to safely transport the subject to a hospital.

Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said his officers are glad to have the BolaWrap, “knowing that they have a tool now that is going to prevent that escalation and force, especially in this situation where somebody might be threatening that they have a firearm, but you don't see it. You don't want to jump that higher level unless you need to. The BolaWrap allows us to be able to take them under control even without going to the TASER or any other intermediate force.”

“The Defiance officers handled a challenging situation exceptionally well,” said WRAP President and CEO Tom Smith. “I’m pleased that the BolaWrap was able to help the officers protect themselves and the subject by safely preventing the situation from escalating. When a subject is in crisis, the most important goal is to safely get them help - and that’s exactly what the officers achieved here.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here. This was the Defiance Police Department’s third BolaWrap deployment. Each encounter ended with the subjects being safely taken for help.

Chief Shafer added, “The ability to rectify situations with the most minimal force used is the best outcome we can hope and wish for. These were three major incidents that could have really gone the wrong way.”

Chief Shafer’s statement about the incident can be viewed here.

Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 500 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies ( WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

Trademark Information
BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:

Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

