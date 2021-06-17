Canvys Announces New 10.1″ HD Monitor

LAFOX, Ill., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions expands its product portfolio with a new 10.1″ display with HD resolution (1280 x 800 pixels). The new monitor can be customized to meet various industrial and medical requirements.



The 10.1-inch display is available as a true-flat version with a protective screen or with a PCAP touch. The PCAP version uses an anti-glare (AG) coating, which significantly reduces the visibility of fingerprints while still allowing fingers to glide across the screen. This enhanced functionality even works with multi-layer latex glove operation. The completely sealed housing (no ventilation holes) offers IP 54 class splash water protection enabling easy cleaning and disinfection, which is critical in medical environments. A USB controls the PCAP touch and supports all common Windows and Android systems. Drivers for most Linux distributions are also available.

Inputs available include DVI, display port, and HDMI. The standard brightness is 500 cd/m² (candela per square meter) with a contrast ratio of 800 to 1. The Azimuthal Anchoring Switch (AAS) panel, technology similar and comparable to IPS, allows for 170 degrees horizontal and vertical viewing angles without color distortions. In addition, the standard power supply with a snap-in connector is 12 VDC.

Applications for the Canvys 10.1 inch monitor include:

Medical Ophthalmology Dental Care Units Colposcopy Digital Imaging System Endoscopy – portable units Medical HMI (Human Machine Interface) Robotic Assisted Surgery

Industrial: HMI Machine Control Quality Control Digital Signage Digital Door Signs



Other custom options include logos, touch, coatings, firmware, mainboards, accessory kits, stand base, and enclosure designs. The monitors are MDR-compliant with documentation upon request, and are certified according to medical and industrial standards; additional certifications are possible.

Detailed information on the new Canvys 10.1-inch monitor can be found at:

https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2104us-10-1-inch-monitor/

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions

Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer’s unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high-value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

