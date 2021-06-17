Canvys Announces New 10.1″ HD Monitor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canvys Announces New 10.1″ HD Monitor

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Custom Display Solution for Medical and Industrial Applications

LAFOX, Ill., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvys - Visual Technology Solutions expands its product portfolio with a new 10.1″ display with HD resolution (1280 x 800 pixels). The new monitor can be customized to meet various industrial and medical requirements.

The 10.1-inch display is available as a true-flat version with a protective screen or with a PCAP touch. The PCAP version uses an anti-glare (AG) coating, which significantly reduces the visibility of fingerprints while still allowing fingers to glide across the screen. This enhanced functionality even works with multi-layer latex glove operation. The completely sealed housing (no ventilation holes) offers IP 54 class splash water protection enabling easy cleaning and disinfection, which is critical in medical environments. A USB controls the PCAP touch and supports all common Windows and Android systems. Drivers for most Linux distributions are also available.

Inputs available include DVI, display port, and HDMI. The standard brightness is 500 cd/m² (candela per square meter) with a contrast ratio of 800 to 1. The Azimuthal Anchoring Switch (AAS) panel, technology similar and comparable to IPS, allows for 170 degrees horizontal and vertical viewing angles without color distortions. In addition, the standard power supply with a snap-in connector is 12 VDC.

Applications for the Canvys 10.1 inch monitor include:

  • Medical
    • Ophthalmology
    • Dental Care Units
    • Colposcopy Digital Imaging System
    • Endoscopy – portable units
    • Medical HMI (Human Machine Interface)
    • Robotic Assisted Surgery
  • Industrial:
    • HMI Machine Control
    • Quality Control
    • Digital Signage
    • Digital Door Signs

Other custom options include logos, touch, coatings, firmware, mainboards, accessory kits, stand base, and enclosure designs. The monitors are MDR-compliant with documentation upon request, and are certified according to medical and industrial standards; additional certifications are possible.

Detailed information on the new Canvys 10.1-inch monitor can be found at:

https://www.canvys.com/news-press/blog/2104us-10-1-inch-monitor/

About Canvys – Visual Technology Solutions
Canvys, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) is a global value-added integrator and manufacturer that specializes in creating comprehensive visual technology solutions for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Our collaborative approach allows us to evaluate each customer’s unique needs and craft the right solution using custom engineering, value-added outsourcing, or modified off-the-shelf components. We also provide complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration, and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.canvys.com

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high-value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For details, contact:
Karina Macholz
Marketing Communications Manager
Phone: 630.208.2618
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1NTU0NyM0MjQ1OTMwIzIwODE5NDY=
6fa9e7a8-2a04-49dd-8701-9c12e5b6770f

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment