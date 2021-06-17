Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Elected To Goodyear Board

PR Newswire

AKRON, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, senior vice president, finance and chief financial officer of Analog Devices, Inc., has been elected to the board of directors of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT).

"We are pleased to welcome Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah to the Goodyear Board of Directors," said Goodyear chairman, chief executive officer and president Richard J. Kramer. "Prashanth's expertise in finance, analysis and strategic planning has made him a highly valued leader throughout his career. Among his accomplishments as a senior executive, Prashanth has helped position global companies for transformative growth following mergers and acquisitions. His extensive background in technology industries combined with a general-manager mindset will be extremely valuable to Goodyear and its shareholders as the company focuses on future mobility."

Since 2017, Mahendra-Rajah, 51, has served as chief financial officer for Analog Devices, Inc., a $60 billion global technology company and semiconductor manufacturer based in Boston, MA. He joined that company after three years as chief financial officer for WABCO, a leading global automotive parts manufacturer and provider of electronic braking, stability and transmission systems for commercial vehicles. In that role, Mahendra-Rajah led several critical corporate acquisitions and guided the reshaping of the company's operations and value proposition.

Previously, Mahendra-Rajah held finance positions of increasing responsibility at Applied Materials (2012-2014) and Visa (2010-2012). From 1998 to 2010, he served in a variety of finance, planning and analysis roles at United Technologies. He gained broad leadership experience working in global roles for the company's Pratt & Whitney, Carrier and UTC Fire & Security businesses.

Born in Sri Lanka, Mahendra-Rajah earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, his MS in engineering from Johns Hopkins University and his MBA from Purdue University.

