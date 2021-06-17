Sanuk Reunites with Airstream for Second Capsule Collection

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced the second iteration of their partnership with iconic travel adventure brand Airstream. The latest Sanuk x Airstream footwear capsule collection for streamers and dreamers offers unmatched premium style and plushy comfort, dropping today just in time for summer road trip season. The line is available on Sanuk.com, as well as Airstream Supply Company.

The new collection offers four modernized classics in neutral colors: two best-selling slip-on Sanuk styles, the Donna and the Vagabond, as well as two flip flop styles, the Glamper ST and the Tow'd Up ST. Featuring signature details like premium, responsibly sourced, full grain leather uppers with leather lining, custom Route 66 Airstream footbed laser art and molded rubber Airstream trailer outsoles with license plate details, these mind-blowingly comfortable shoes are the perfect accompaniment on the journey to your happy place. And with high rebound, Soft Top Foam midsoles featuring 20% BLOOM™ Foam made with repurposed algae, Sanuk was able to offset enough energy equivalent to 1.23 million hours of smartphone use. Retail prices range from $55-80.

"Airstream has always embodied a timeless sense of adventure, enabling so many people to get out and discover – or rediscover – their love for the great outdoors, without sacrificing comfort or style. This new collection captures both their freewheeling spirit and Sanuk's take on the classic Airstream experience for your feet," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sanuk on this expanded collection of travel-ready footwear," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President & CEO. "Just in time for summer, these new styles allow Airstreamers and Dreamers alike the chance to relax, explore, and find adventures both at home and on the road."

For more information about the Sanuk and Airstream collection, visit www.sanuk.com/airstream or follow along on Instagram @sanuk.

ABOUT AIRSTREAM

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. A steadfast commitment to Byam's creed, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz® touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

AboutDeckersBrands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Contact: Sophia Hatef, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanuk-reunites-with-airstream-for-second-capsule-collection-301314716.html

SOURCE Sanuk