Trulieve Announces Expungement Clinics in Pittsburgh During the 2021 WPA Juneteenth Freedom Days Festival

Multi-state cannabis leader highlights events, partnerships, and activities to coincide with Juneteenth holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States and its dispensary group Solevo Wellness, today announced the sponsorship of expungement clinics in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as well as additional initiatives celebrating the Juneteenth holiday.

The clinics will be hosted by Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), a long-standing partner of Trulieve, whose mission is focused on providing advocacy, outreach, research, and training as it relates to the business, social reform, public policy, and health and wellness in the cannabis industry. Trulieve's sponsorship of these clinics is part of the Company's commitment to social justice and addressing the impact of the war on drugs in minority communities. M4MM will be at the Solevo Wellness tables at the WPA Juneteenth Freedom Days Festival in Pittsburgh throughout the month of June:

When: June 18-20, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

What: Expungement Clinics at Solevo Wellness table at 2021 WPA Juneteenth Freedom Days Festival

Where: The Vendor Plaza at Point State Park, 601 Commonwealth Pl, Pittsburgh, PA

When: June 24-27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

What: Expungement Clinics at Solevo Wellness table at Pittsburg Black Music Festival

Where: The Vendor Plaza at Point State Park, 601 Commonwealth Pl, Pittsburgh, PA

"It's important to recognize, especially on the Juneteenth holiday, the history of disenfranchisement and racism associated with cannabis prohibition and enforcement, and as a leader in the legal cannabis industry we have a responsibility to take steps to address that past," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve takes pride in our efforts to acknowledge and ensure the equity of all Trulieve patients, customers and employees, and provide support to our communities however possible."

"M4MM is proud to have a great corporate partner in Trulieve as we continue to provide support to those who have been disproportionately affected by by the 'War on Drugs' era," said Roz McCarthy, founder and CEO of Minorities for Medical Marijuana. "At M4MM we aim to repair the harm through our best-in-class expungement program and a variety of education, training, and outreach programs. Our partnership with Trulieve is significant and it truly helps us to deliver on our promise to serve with excellence."

Trulieve will also be hosting and sponsoring additional events in celebration of Juneteenth. These events include:

Sponsoring the Georgia Greater Black Chamber of Commerce's virtual event "Freedom and Free Enterprise: What that means for your business and community" on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

"Freedom and Free Enterprise: What that means for your business and community" on from 12:00 – Hosting a 'TruTalk' with Valda Coryat , Trulieve's chief marketing officer, and Ronda Sheffield , Ph.D., Trulieve's chief human resources officer, on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. , which will stream live on Trulieve's Facebook page.

Additionally, a percentage of proceeds from sales at Trulieve stores across the country on Saturday, June 19, 2021 will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project , an organization fighting against long-standing criminal convictions that are no longer illegal through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns.

To find out more about Trulieve's initiatives supporting diversity and social justice, visit the Company's website .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

