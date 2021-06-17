Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Plant Power Raises $7.5 Million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Plant Power Raises $7.5 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021

Plant-Power is a leading quick service restaurant that is recognized as the vegan, healthy alternative to traditional fast food restaurants

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, announced that its portfolio company, The Plant Power Restaurant Group, parent company of Plant Power Fast Food ("Plant Power"), recently secured a $7.5 million Series A financing round. California-based Plant Power is a quick service restaurant ("QSR") brand offering a comprehensive, healthy, plant-based menu with meals that are served in biodegradable packaging.

This is thought to be the largest ever financing round for a plant-based fast-food franchise. The new capital will enable Plant Power to open seven more vegan restaurants in the United States including locations in Hollywood and Las Vegas.

"Plant Power is the first QSR brand that Eat Beyond has added to its portfolio, and we are thrilled with its adaptability and upward growth trajectory in the fast-food industry in North America," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "The ability to reimagine conventional fast food and create the full standard offerings of burgers, shakes, fries, and sandwiches utilizing vegan ingredients makes Plant Power a unique innovator within the QSR space."

Plant Power has eight existing locations and net sales growth eclipsed 50% in 2020. The QSR market sector is expected to grow by 4.6% CAGR annually according to researchandmarkets.com, approaching a $1 Trillion value ($931 billion) by 2027.

"The strong fundraising from Plant Power indicates a company well-positioned to capture an even larger share of the emerging health and wellness economy," Morris said. "Eat Beyond will continue to support and advise Plant Power as necessary to further enhance its market penetration across the U.S. and beyond. The additional capital is a positive sign of its full potential and reach."

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more:https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media onLinkedIn,Instagram,Twitter andFacebook

favicon.png?sn=VA13976&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-portfolio-company-plant-power-raises-7-5-million-301314677.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA13976&Transmission_Id=202106170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA13976&DateId=20210617
0 / 5 (0 votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment