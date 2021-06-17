Logo
CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, CNS Pharmaceuticals has been selected to be added to the Russell 2000® Index effective June 25, 2021, after the close of the U.S. equity markets.

CNS_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, commented "We are pleased to meet this noteworthy milestone and be included in the Russell 2000® Index. As our team continues to drive our clinical program forward for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), we believe this inclusion well-positions us to drive market awareness. We are honored to be listed among our industry peers on what is considered to be a widely respected performance benchmark for small-cap companies. We look forward to leveraging the access and positioning this inclusion brings to unlock additional value."

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the US equity market. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of that index. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes which are part of FTSE Russell, a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTS Russell website at www.ftserussell.com.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Additionally, the Company is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of WP1244 in the treatment of brain cancers, pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=DA13811&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cns-pharmaceuticals--announces-inclusion-in-the-russell-2000-index-301314307.html

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA13811&Transmission_Id=202106170905PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA13811&DateId=20210617
