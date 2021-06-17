Logo
AGS Launches Into Canada's Real Money Online Gaming Market With Ontario Lottery And Gaming Corporation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021

LAS VEGAS, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) today announced its first launch into the Canadian real money online gaming market with Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation ("OLG").

RakinBacon_IphoneLandscape.jpg

The Company's fan-favorite Golden Wins® game is now live and available to play through OLG's internet gaming site , OLG.ca. Additional games will launch over the next few months, with Bonanza Blast®, Capital Gains®, Fu Nan Fu Nu®, Rakin Bacon!®, and Vegas Stacks® promising to entertain and delight OLG's online fans much as these games engage players in land-based casinos across North America.

"We strive to give our OLG.ca customers enhanced choice and access to new, fresh, cutting-edge games in a safe and secure online environment, and we are confident that AGS will help deliver that for our players," said Dave Pridmore, OLG Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. "Introducing new digital suppliers like AGS to Ontario enables us to deliver the experiences our players want while keeping those dollars in our province for the benefit of Ontarians. That's what sets us apart from competitors."

AGS Executive Vice President – Operations Matt Reback said, "We are excited about our first online launch in Canada and look forward to continuing to offer more games in OLG's internet gaming site, OLG.ca over the next few months. OLG has been a strong partner and supporter of AGS in land-based casinos, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with our growing library of online gaming content."

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About OLG
OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

AGS Investor & Media Contacts:

Brad Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Strategy
[email protected]

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer, AGS
[email protected]

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications, AGS
[email protected]

AGS_logo_R_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA14216&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-launches-into-canadas-real-money-online-gaming-market-with-ontario-lottery-and-gaming-corporation-301314333.html

SOURCE AGS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14216&Transmission_Id=202106170905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14216&DateId=20210617
