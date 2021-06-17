Logo
Vuzix to Hold Annual Shareholders Meeting Today

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (Nasdaq: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will hold its annual shareholders meeting today Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Vuzix_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Meeting details are as follows:

Start Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)

Online Link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VUZI2021

Participants are encouraged to login 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. Only validated stockholders or proxyholders will be able to submit questions or comments via the meeting's web portal.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience and provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 192 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: (585) 359-5985
Investor Information: [email protected] www.vuzix.com

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA

favicon.png?sn=NY14829&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-to-hold-annual-shareholders-meeting-today-301314751.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY14829&Transmission_Id=202106170915PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY14829&DateId=20210617
