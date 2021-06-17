Logo
Else Nutrition Continues Mission To Nourish Children Through Clean Label, Organic, Whole Foods With First Of Its Kind Plant-Based Complete Nutrition Protein Shakes For Kids

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes in Vanilla and Chocolate Flavors Available Exclusively on elsenutrition.com and soon on Amazon.com and other retailers

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Else Nutrition is on a mission to change the face of the early childhood nutrition market with sustainable, clean label, whole food based solutions, and to help the countless families struggling with dairy intolerance, embracing Plant-Based living and unwilling to accept the overly processed, chemical laden formulas of yesteryear. Having exploded onto the market during the last year with its original toddler nutrition, Else is now launching Complete Nutrition, Plant-Powered Protein Shakes for Kids, with a focus on kids three and older. The new complete nutrition shake, which can be used as a milk alternative, served alongside meals and even mixed into recipes like smoothies, pancakes and more, is derived from organic almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, which make up 95% of the product's composition. These clean, whole ingredients are minimally processed to preserve their fullest macro nutritional benefit.

Else_Nutrition_Plant_Powered_Complete_Nutrition_Shakes.jpg

"Getting kids to eat foods that benefit their growth is hard enough--even when you aren't dealing with food allergies and trying to live a clean, natural lifestyle," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Our revolutionary method is a springboard for transforming Plant-Based eating, far beyond our current products. We are thrilled to take this step toward our larger potential with the introduction of our new complete nutrition drink for kids."

Else's Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids are an excellent substitute for milk and are free from whey and soy. Packed full of protein, carbs, healthy fats and over 20 essential nutrients kids need to support their growth, the entire Else line is pediatrician approved. All Else products are minimally processed, derived from organic whole plant foods and free of dairy, soy, corn syrup, artificial ingredients and preservatives. Nutrient and vitamin dense to help fill in nutritional gaps without compromise, Else Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for kids are available in either Dreamy Chocolate or Creamy Vanilla flavors and made with 50% less sugar than other kids nutrition shakes/drinks.

Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which mimics the composition of breastmilk nutritional values using only whole, Plant-Based foods, the brand has received huge amounts of powerful testimonials and reviews from moms, gained national retailer support through Sprouts Farmers Market, achieved 90% quarter over quarter growth, becoming the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category. With an expansive vision that goes far beyond supporting families and nourishing kids, Else has plans to release a Plant-Based cereal for babies ages six months and older, and is currently seeking FDA approval on its revolutionary new baby formula.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.
Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

Press contact:
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA13456&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/else-nutrition-continues-mission-to-nourish-children-through-clean-label-organic-whole-foods-with-first-of-its-kind-plant-based-complete-nutrition-protein-shakes-for-kids-301314740.html

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA13456&Transmission_Id=202106170900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA13456&DateId=20210617
