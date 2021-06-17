ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETFs Declare Second Quarter Distributions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETFs Declare Second Quarter Distributions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, June 17, 2021

DENVER, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: SDOG), the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: IDOG) and the ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: EDOG) (the "Funds") declared their second quarter 2021 distributions on June 16, 2021 in the amounts of $0.4599 for SDOG, $0.4187 for IDOG and $0.39371 for EDOG. The dividends are payable on June 24, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 18, 2021.

SDOG/IDOG/EDOG Distributions:

  • Ex-Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
  • Record Date: Friday, June 18, 2021
  • Payable Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Additional information can be found on alpsfunds.com within the SDOG, IDOG and EDOG fund overviews.

Important Disclosures
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, and ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Funds.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $16.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, the firm is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY14085&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alps-sector-dividend-dogs-etfs-declare-second-quarter-distributions-301314620.html

SOURCE ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY14085&Transmission_Id=202106170930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY14085&DateId=20210617
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment