LTI Awarded Snowflake Global Innovation Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

The award recognizes innovations like LTI Canvas PolarSled and the maiden Snowcase that accelerate cloud data transformation

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2021

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has been recognized as the Global Innovation Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company. LTI received this prestigious recognition during Snowflake Virtual Partner Summit held on June 16, 2021.

LTI_Logo.jpg

The award represents a key milestone for the strategic partnership between LTI and Snowflake and will strengthen collaboration between the companies to empower enterprises with innovative solutions and services.

With its automation-first approach, LTI's unique Canvas PolarSled platform provides speed, performance, and risk reduction to Snowflake customers. The platform offers:

  • Technology strategy and consulting to help define Snowflake migration and data strategy.
  • Automation-led implementation toolkit powered by ML-based tools.
  • Governance toolkit to help sustain and optimize Snowflake cloud data platform.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, "This award validates LTI's strong commitment to simplifying and accelerating customer's journey to Snowflake. Our global strategic partnership with Snowflake enables us to bring the innovation needed to create data-driven organizations for customers. This alliance empowers us to become an integral part of an organization's broader data strategy and be the companion in its digital transformation journey."

"As part of the global strategic partnership, LTI and Snowflake invest in helping our joint customers migrate to Snowflake Data Cloud by eliminating the technology debt, and providing assurance by achieving a higher level of automation," said Ketan Awalegaonkar, Chief Customer Officer at Snowflake. "LTI with its multiple innovative Snowflake specific accelerators & solutions, especially the LTI Canvas PolarSled platform, provides speed, performance, and risk reduction to the customers' cloud data journey. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and building innovative solutions for our customers together," he added.

Recently, LTI also became the Technology Launch Partner for Snowpark Accelerated Program. Currently in private preview, Snowpark simplifies an organization's IT architecture by bringing more data pipelines into Snowflake's single, governed core data platform. As part of this program LTI Mosaic Decisions and LTI Mosaic AI will facilitate easy adoption of Snowflake with optimized performance.

LTI is an Elite Services Partner for Snowflake, and launched the first Snowcase, a program to develop and market industry-specific solutions to accelerate cloud data transformation journey of enterprises.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 400 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 31 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unparalleled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 35,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Follow us at @LTI_Global

More Info:

Connect with LTI:

favicon.png?sn=IO13106&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lti-awarded-snowflake-global-innovation-partner-of-the-year-301314407.html

SOURCE LTI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO13106&Transmission_Id=202106171000PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO13106&DateId=20210617
