RockHouse Live Expands To Oxford, MS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

First new location since opening flagship in Clearwater Beach, FL in April

PR Newswire

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 17, 2021

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockHouse Live International, the exciting new hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue concept by veteran entertainment execs Zach Bair and Jock Weaver, announced today that the company is opening a new location in Oxford, MS, home of the University of Mississippi and the Ole Miss football team.

The new location, just a block from the town square, boasts an area of over 4,800 square feet and a large patio spanning the side of the building. The building is located at 308 S. Lamar, Oxford, MS, 38655, the former home of Soul Shine Pizza, which is being completely remodeled for RockHouse Live Oxford.

As with the RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach flagship location, which was launched a mere 60 days ago and is outperforming expectations, RockHouse Live Oxford will feature extensive indoor and outdoor seating, a large stage, custom lighting and sound, and will feature nightly entertainment and live music, including local, regional and national artists.

"Even though our primary focus for our expansion is waterfront/beachfront/tourist areas, Oxford is a natural spot for a RockHouse Live," said Bair, who grew up in college towns. "It is an awesome town with a big university, full of fun-loving people who strongly support their teams and sports, and who love great music and entertainment. We will tackle both – RockHouse Live Oxford will be completely lit up with plenty of big-screen TVs, as well as with awesome bands and fun things to do like karaoke. It will be THE place to hang out in Oxford!"

Weaver said, "We are excited to have secured this iconic location, on South Lamar, right off the square, in Oxford Mississippi. We view Oxford as the 'Capital of the Mid-South.' The University of Mississippi is a magnet that attracts the brightest and best of college students, with an entrepreneurial environment incubates success, an artistic community that supports the best of music, literature, and art; and with a pro-business environment that is unparalleled. And of course, there is the attraction of Ole Miss athletics that experience the phenomenon of an annual pilgrimage of loyal fans celebrating this amazing college town. RockHouse Live will be the location where these scholars, entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, athletes, alumni, and local residents, congregate to Eat, Drink, and Rock!"

RockHouse Live Oxford is expected to be open by mid-August, well ahead of the first Ole Miss home game against Austin Peay State University, on September 11th.

As with all RockHouse Live locations, RockHouse Live Oxford will feature integrated technology from VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), of which Bair is CEO. VNUE has a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International.

Bair and Weaver continue to expect that the concept will grow rapidly and the pair has already identified more locations of interest.

Investors are welcome to contact Weaver and Bair for specific information at
[email protected].

About RockHouse Live

RockHouse Live is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "instant live" recording.

Founded by music technology entrepreneur Zach Bair in 2006 in Dallas, Texas, and incubated for several years in Memphis, Tennessee, Bair was joined by former Hard Rock Café International president Jock Weaver to roll the concept out globally. The Flagship RockHouse Live location was launched at the beginning of April 2021, in beautiful Clearwater Beach, FL.

All RockHouse Live locations will feature technology from VNUE, Inc., including VNUE's Soundstr music recognition technology (www.soundstr.com), to improve music licensing and to get artists paid, and set.fm (www.set.fm), the innovative "instant live" platform that allows artists to be professionally recorded and content made available to fans immediately after shows.

Locations will also feature proprietary streaming and production technology, so that fans may experience concerts in other RockHouse locations and around the world.

Investors seeking to learn more can contact Weaver and Bair at [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CL14355&sd=2021-06-17 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockhouse-live-expands-to-oxford-ms-301314508.html

SOURCE RockHouse Live

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL14355&Transmission_Id=202106171000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL14355&DateId=20210617
