SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MFNC, CORE, ALTA, and ARPO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Mackinac Financial Corporation ( MFNC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation ( MFNC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (“Nicolet”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MFNC shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each MFNC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.45 based upon Nicolet’s June 16, 2021 closing price of $76.41. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. ( CORE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. ( CORE) in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition by Performance Food Group Company (“PFG”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CORE shareholders will receive $23.875 in cash and 0.44 PFG shares for each CORE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $52.25 based upon PFG’s June 16, 2021 closing price of $64.49. If you own CORE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/core/

Altabancorp ( ALTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altabancorp ( ALTA) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (“Glacier”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ALTA shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each ALTA share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $46.14 based upon Glacier’s June 16, 2021 closing price of $57.89. If you own ALTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/alta/

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ARPO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ARPO) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will trade publicly on the NASDAQ. If you own ARPO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/arpo/