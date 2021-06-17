NYSE Summer Series Launching on June 21 to Celebrate New York's Reopening

The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of NYSE Summer Series, which celebrates the reopening of New York and the front-line workers and organizations that made it possible.

The series, which will run through Labor Day, brings the elements of trading floor excitement at the NYSE to Experience Square, the 7,000-square-foot cobblestone streetscape in front of the historic exchange building on Broad Street in lower Manhattan.

Spanning an 11-week period, the NYSE Summer Series will feature:

The NYSE’s Opening and Closing Bells, broadcast live on a giant outdoor screen

Free food and beverages served from the NYSE Summer Series food truck

Entertainment and NYSE-listed company events produced on a 40-foot outdoor stage

An outdoor media studio with Cheddar News broadcasting live during launch week

“The NYSE Summer Series is a celebration of our city and state, highlighting the great strides we have made in persevering through the pandemic and the remarkable efforts of the individuals and organizations that brought us to this point,” said Stacey Cunningham, President of NYSE Group. “Individuals working for businesses large and small kept our economy moving forward as our front-line medical workers worked heroically to fight the disease’s spread. We are proud to be able to honor their efforts and cheer together the reopening that will bring a brighter future for New York.”

The action begins on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. with the NYSE Opening Bell broadcast live on the outdoor screen in Experience Square. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day concludes with the Closing Bell, broadcast on the outdoor screen at 4 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the excitement from Broad Street.

A destination where icons and disruptors connect to opportunity, the NYSE will highlight listed companies celebrating their IPOs and other milestones throughout the series. Many of these companies contributed in meaningful ways during the pandemic.

Upcoming events include Macy’s traditional Independence Day bell ceremony, which will take place on July 2. Cast members from the inventive and invigorating stage show STOMP will perform on July 15 in advance of the show’s reopening the following week. The NYSE Summer Series schedule can be found on the series webpage, which will be updated as new events are added.

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

