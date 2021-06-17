Former Avast CEO Vince Steckler, 1958 - 2021

PR Newswire

PRAGUE and LONDON and EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast today announced that its former CEO, Vince Steckler, passed away in a tragic car accident in Irvine, California, on June 15, 2021, at the age of 62.

Vince Steckler joined as CEO of the Czech company in 2009 and stayed for over a decade at the helm during which time he led the transformation of the business into a global cybersecurity leader serving over 435 million customers around the world.

He was the architect of Avast's rapid growth during his tenure, driving strategic M&A for growth, most notably with the $1.3 billion acquisition of close competitor, AVG Technologies. Under his leadership, Avast grew from a company with under $20 million in revenue to over $800 million. In 2018, he took the company public with a listing on the London Stock Exchange FTSE index. He will be missed and remembered by the many Avast employees who have worked with him over the years.

Known for his dedication to Avast and rigorous focus on innovation and results, Vince Steckler was also a strong believer in an inclusive world, both at Avast and more widely. After he left Avast, through the charity he and his wife established, he continued to contribute through philanthropy, including support for the Magical Bridge Foundation initiative and helping to establish the Center for Responsible, Ethical, and Accessible Technology at his Alma mater, University of California, Irvine.

Ondrej Vlcek, CEO, Avast, said, "The news of Vince's sudden passing is devastating and words cannot express the loss this is to all of us at Avast. Vince was a role model, sharing wisdom from a long career in technology and security and setting the pace by always demanding the best from himself and others. He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend with a unique sense of humor that we loved about him. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children at this difficult time. He will never be forgotten."

Before joining Avast, Vince Steckler was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Consumer Sales at Symantec Corporation, where he was in charge of worldwide multi-channel consumer sales valued at $2.0 billion. Prior to this, he had 20 years of experience in software development, systems analysis and engineering, and business development. Vince Steckler was an alumnus of the University of California, Irvine, from which he held two B.S. degrees, one in Mathematics and the other in Information and Computer Science.

John Schwarz, Chairman of Avast's Board, said, "I am deeply saddened by Vince's passing. Vince was an extraordinary personality, passionate about his work, and achieving exceptional levels of success in his career. He was a distinguished leader within the cybersecurity industry and how he shaped Avast continues to influence the company. Vince was also a valued colleague and friend to me, and we worked closely together over many years. My thoughts are with his family."

Vince Steckler is survived by his wife, Amanda, and children. Condolences can be sent by post to Avast headquarters at Pikrtova 1737, 140 00 Praha 4-Nusle, Czech Republic, or via email [email protected] .

