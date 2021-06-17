The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) Investors

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (NYSE: UI) securities between January 11, 2021 and March 30, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Ubiquiti investors have until July 19, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On March 30, 2021, after the market closed, Krebs on Security published an article entitled "Whistleblower: Ubiquiti Breach 'Catastrophic'" stating that the Company had downplayed a data breach from January 2021 and that the "third-party cloud provider claim was a fabrication." According to the article, the attacker(s) had accessed "privileged credentials that were previously stored in the LastPass account of a Ubiquiti IT employee, and gained root administrator access to all Ubiquiti AWS [Amazon Web Services] accounts, including all S3 data buckets, all application logs, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies." As a result, the article noted that the Company should have immediately invalidated customers' credentials and forced a reset, rather than asking customers to change their passwords when they next log on."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $50.70, or 14.5%, to close at $298.30 per share on March 31, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants, in their statements concerning the data breach, failed to speak fully and truthfully because they failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had downplayed the data breach in January 2021; (2) that attackers had obtained administrative access to Ubiquiti's servers and obtained access to, among other things, all databases, all user database credentials, and secrets required to forge single sign-on (SSO) cookies; (3) that, as a result, intruders already had credentials needed to remotely access Ubiquiti's customers' systems; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

