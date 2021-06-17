Milestone Met: Canoo Selects Oklahoma For Owned Manufacturing Facility

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Milestone Met: Canoo Selects Oklahoma For Owned Manufacturing Facility

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mega Microfactory will Bring More than 2,000 Jobs to Tulsa Area

PR Newswire

JUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021

JUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company manufacturing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) today announced Oklahoma as the location for its US manufacturing facility. During the company's first Investor Relations Day, Investor Chairman & CEO Tony Aquila welcomed Governor Kevin Stitt for the joint announcement. By parallel pathing contract and owned manufacturing Canoo will meet its commitment to start production and delivery vehicles in Q4 2022.

canoo.jpg

"We invested millions of dollars to find the right location for our manufacturing facility. We're proud to be American made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma," said Tony Aquila, Investor, Chairman & CEO, Canoo, Inc. "We ran a multi-state competition and Oklahoma was head and shoulders above the other contenders because of its leadership, energy forward initiatives, strategic location and the hardworking ethic of its people. We would like to congratulate Governor Stitt and his team who competed to have Canoo in their state – and we pledge our commitment to bring more clean energy to the great state. Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale – and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose-built EVs to Everyone."

Canoo's 400-acre campus will be in the Tulsa area at MidAmerica Industrial Park, a 9,000-acre industrial complex strategically located near some of the nation's most highly traveled thoroughfares. The mega microfactory will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility. It will be a significant investment into the state and will generate more than 2,000 high paying jobs. Canoo's mega microfactory is targeted to open in 2023.

"Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology," said Governor Stitt. "We are thrilled to partner with Canoo and Chairman & CEO Tony Aquila to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come."

Canoo has developed its own unique process that assembles both the cabin and multi-purpose platform chassis in parallel, which is expected to significantly reduce costs and improve throughput. Its innovative bifurcated manufacturing process is enabled by its unique fully self-contained multi-purpose platform, which houses all the critical driving components of the vehicle and is common to all Canoo vehicles. The highly automated assembly process allows for the multi-purpose platform to be produced at volume without interfering with the upper body production process.

While the Oklahoma Campus is built, Canoo partnered with VDL Nedcar to bring its first vehicle to market in Q4 2022.

About Canoo

Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com. For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com. For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA14792&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milestone-met-canoo-selects-oklahoma-for-owned-manufacturing-facility-301314784.html

SOURCE Canoo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA14792&Transmission_Id=202106171015PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA14792&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment