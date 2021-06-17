Hibbett Investor Day Details

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer, will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 24, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The Company will stream the presentation, including a live Q&A session with its management team, via a live webcast. The event is anticipated to conclude no later than noon ET. A 30-day online replay of the Investor Day meeting will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. A link to this webcast can be found on the Company’s website http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hibbett.com, under Investor Relations in the News & Events section.

About Hibbett Sports, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

