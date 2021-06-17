Strattners CEO Invited On BC World LiveStream Sharing His Valuation Perspective On Satellite-Smartphone Producer AdvanceTC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Strattners® (OTC PINK:SCNG) CEO Timo Strattner was guest on Malaysian BC World News which hosted a LiveStream which 745 people joined to share his view on AdvanceTC's market position and when asked about the Company's valuation said that AdvanceTC LTD could come in at a minimum $1 Billion Valuation.

Timo Strattner commented, "I was invited to talk to BC World News during their LiveStream because our firm is a financier for the company and I was given the opportunity to share my view on the satellite market, growth perspectives, current developments and industry wide challenges we see as an alternative investment firm. When I was asked about the valuation potential of AdvanceTC I said that our view is that AdvanceTC, at least on our book, is valued at a minimum of $1 Billion".

The full interview can be viewed under the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/chidian.co/videos/906416383269035/

Contact:

Name: Investor Relations

Address: 30 Wall Street, 800, New York, 10005

Email: [email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652125/Strattners-CEO-Invited-On-BC-World-LiveStream-Sharing-His-Valuation-Perspective-On-Satellite-Smartphone-Producer-AdvanceTC





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership