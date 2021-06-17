Barksdale Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") ( TSXV:BRO, Financial) ( OTCQX:BRKCF, Financial) is pleased to provide the following updates to shareholders. The Company announced on May 12, 2021, that it had executed a definitive agreement with Regal Resources Inc., ("Regal") whereby Barksdale will consolidate a 100% interest in the Sunnyside project, located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, USA (the "Transaction").

The Company has been informed by Regal that its management information circular for the special meeting of Regal shareholders ("Shareholder Meeting") related to the Transaction has been uploaded to Regal's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Shareholder Meeting is scheduled for 10:00AM (Pacific Time) on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

The Transaction is subject to regulatory approval as well as approval by Regal shareholders. The board of directors of Regal has determined that the proposed Transaction is in the best interests of Regal, is fair to its shareholders and is recommending that shareholders of Regal vote in favor of the proposed Transaction.

Further to the Company's news release of June 17, 2020, the Company has decided to proceed with its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Guajalote patented mining claim, which is located within close proximity to the Company's projects in Arizona and is surrounded by South32's Hermosa project. To exercise its option, the Company has issued a total of 100,138 common shares with a deemed value of US $50,000 to the Optionors. All shares issued to the Optionors are subject to a four month hold period, which expires October 11, 2021.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

[email protected]

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

[email protected]

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email [email protected] or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

