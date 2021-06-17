Logo
Box Announces New Integration with ServiceNow to Modernize Legal Workflows

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the general availability of a new integration with ServiceNow's Legal Service Delivery application to modernize legal operations. This new integration benefits customers by bringing together ServiceNow’s advanced workflows expertise to minimize manual process while ensuring confidential legal content is secured on Box’s Content Cloud.

Announced in ServiceNow’s Now Platform Quebec release in March 2021, Legal Service Delivery is a platform that enables in-house counsel teams to streamline the delivery of legal services to the business. With Legal Service Delivery, employees benefit from faster resolution of legal affairs through self-service. Lawyers and legal staff can start and resolve legal issues faster with structured legal intake, cross departmental tasking and practice-specific workflows. These Legal Practice Applications (LPAs) accelerate time to market and can interface with third party systems, further leveraging customers' existing legal and cloud infrastructure investments.

"As the world moves towards a hybrid work environment, we are continuously focused on building seamless integrations for our joint customers to enable them to streamline administration, security, and compliance through a single pane of glass," said Burke Culligan, Vice President of Product Management, Apps, and Integrations at Box. "Our work with ServiceNow continues to build on that promise to customers, and we’re thrilled to be enhancing our collaboration to create an even more frictionless experience for those looking to manage workflows and secure sensitive content in the cloud.”

“In today’s challenging environment, organizations worldwide are racing to embrace technology that makes the employee experience better, faster, and simpler,” said Deepak Bharadwaj, Vice President and General Manager, Employee Workflow New Products at ServiceNow. "Box’s secure Content Cloud integration with our Legal Service Delivery platform helps legal departments modernize their workloads and reduces the hurdles to cloud adoption that come with working with highly sensitive content.”

More details on the integration:

Box with ServiceNow Legal Service Delivery

Generally available today, the new integration enables joint customers to complete their legal workflows by leveraging Box directly within ServiceNow’s Legal Service Delivery. Now, any content related to legal workflows can be seamlessly stored in Box, keeping all sensitive legal documents safe and secure.

Many content processes today require saving legal files to desktops and sharing them through emails, leading to duplicative versions of the same files. Legal teams with Box and ServiceNow will now be able to manage their contracts through this integration, allowing them to review, sign, and save their contracts directly to Box to maximize efficiency and eliminate content silos. To make signing contracts and legal workflows even simpler, Box will also be releasing its e-signature capability, Box Sign, this summer.

In addition, saving the entire legal workflow back to Box ensures all content will inherit Box’s industry-leading security and governance capabilities, ultimately helping customers keep their content secure while staying compliant.

Box’s Ongoing Collaboration with ServiceNow

Since 2018, Box has prioritized several points of integration with ServiceNow, including the Box spoke for the ServiceNow IntegrationHub. This feature seamlessly automates common content processes and boosts employee productivity. The Box spoke features over 20 Box actions, including Upload File, Add Collaborator, or Add Metadata to File, that can be leveraged to build content-driven workflows within ServiceNow. These actions can be triggered from within ServiceNow to accelerate day-to-day business processes and dramatically boost employee efficiency.

Pricing and Availability

The Box and ServiceNow Legal Services Delivery integration is generally available today and customers can find it within the ServiceNow+Store.

The Box spoke for IntegrationHub can also be found in the ServiceNow+Store. Customers seeking access to the Box spoke are advised to reach out to their ServiceNow account executive to learn more about pricing.

About Box

Box (

NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005290/en/

