Jupiter Wellness Licenses Patents for the Treatment of Contact Dermatitis

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced a licensing agreement for two patents covering the use of Aspartame for the treatment of Contact Dermatitis.

The Agreement signed with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is for a license to two issued patents, US, 7,288,527 and US 7,816,327 which cover the use of aspartame for the treatment of contact dermatitis. Under the terms of the Agreement, Jupiter Wellness has the worldwide exclusive license to utilize the Patent Rights, Know-How and Material related to N-L-Alpha-Aspartyl-L-Phenylalanine-1-Methyl Ester in order to make, use, distribute, sublicense and sell Licensed Products or Licensed Services. Jupiter Wellness has separately filed an additional patent for the use of a combination of CBD/aspartame for the treatment of a variety of skin conditions including atopic dermatitis (eczema), published as US 20210038513.

"The timely licensing of these patents gives us protection for the use of aspartame in commercial products that treat a range of skin conditions," stated Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness. "We will continue to expand our comprehensive patent strategy to protect our consumer and Rx products."

Jupiter Wellness had previously reported that in a double-blinded, placebo controlled clinical trial, JW-100, a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame, was shown to significantly reduce the ISGA score in 50% of atopic dermatitis patients after only two weeks of use. The Company is currently preparing for a Pre-IND meeting with the FDA.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The Company's clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.sec.gov.

