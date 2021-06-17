SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of CNST, USCR, SVBI, and QTS Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CNST) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Constellation’s agreement to be acquired by MorphoSys AG. Under the terms of the agreement, Constellation’s shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-constellation-pharmaceuticals-inc.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ GS: USCR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to U.S. Concrete’s agreement to be acquired by Vulcan Materials Company. Under the terms of the agreement, U.S. Concrete’s shareholders will receive $74.00 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-us-concrete-inc.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ GS: SVBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Severn Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn’s shareholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore and $1.59 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-severn-bancorp-inc.

QTS Realty Trust (: QTS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to QTS Realty Trust’s agreement to be acquired by Blackstone Group Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, QTS’s shareholders will receive $78.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-qts-realty-trust.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

[email protected]

https://rl-legal.com