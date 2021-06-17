Global Industrial Partners with NAW to Support Local Communities

Donations to help local vaccinations, reopening of community resources and return to classroom efforts

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. ( NYSE:SYX, Financial), today announced that it has partnered with The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) to support the National League of Cities (NLC). Together, they are providing small and mid-sized cities with needed supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to boost local vaccination rates, reopen city buildings and community centers, and protect teachers and students returning to classroom instruction.

Global Industrial is providing Albany, East Point and Union City, Georgia, with more than 30,000 units of sanitizer and masks to support local efforts and help these communities get back to normal. The company has a close connection to the state of Georgia, with a distribution center located in Buford.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax, said, "Throughout the pandemic, Global Industrial has been there for its customers and to assist local community initiatives. We are proud to be a member of NAW and honored to support their partnership with the NLC, who has provided the necessary infrastructure and relationships to make this mission possible."

NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said, "We have seen a tremendous response from our membership in support of our various pandemic and community-based initiatives. I would like to thank Global Industrial for their generosity which will have a direct impact on these communities."

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors is the trade association that represents the entire United States distribution industry, with 30,000+ companies encompassing $6 trillion in GPD. The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America's cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. ( NYSE:SYX, Financial). With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial is one of North America's most experienced industrial distributors. The Company offers more than a million industrial and MRO products including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that".

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (to be renamed Global Industrial Company effective June 21, 2021), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Systemax Inc, the parent company of Global Industrial, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

[email protected]/ [email protected]

SOURCE: Systemax

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652076/Global-Industrial-Partners-with-NAW-to-Support-Local-Communities



