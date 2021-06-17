Global Industrial Partners with NAW to Support Local Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Global Industrial Partners with NAW to Support Local Communities

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Donations to help local vaccinations, reopening of community resources and return to classroom efforts

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, and a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. (

NYSE:SYX, Financial), today announced that it has partnered with The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) to support the National League of Cities (NLC). Together, they are providing small and mid-sized cities with needed supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to boost local vaccination rates, reopen city buildings and community centers, and protect teachers and students returning to classroom instruction.

image.png

Global Industrial is providing Albany, East Point and Union City, Georgia, with more than 30,000 units of sanitizer and masks to support local efforts and help these communities get back to normal. The company has a close connection to the state of Georgia, with a distribution center located in Buford.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax, said, "Throughout the pandemic, Global Industrial has been there for its customers and to assist local community initiatives. We are proud to be a member of NAW and honored to support their partnership with the NLC, who has provided the necessary infrastructure and relationships to make this mission possible."

NAW CEO Eric Hoplin said, "We have seen a tremendous response from our membership in support of our various pandemic and community-based initiatives. I would like to thank Global Industrial for their generosity which will have a direct impact on these communities."

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors is the trade association that represents the entire United States distribution industry, with 30,000+ companies encompassing $6 trillion in GPD. The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America's cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.

About Global Industrial
Global Industrial is a subsidiary of Systemax Inc. (

NYSE:SYX, Financial). With more than 70 years of going the extra mile for its customers, Global Industrial is one of North America's most experienced industrial distributors. The Company offers more than a million industrial and MRO products including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that".

About Systemax Inc.

Systemax Inc. (to be renamed Global Industrial Company effective June 21, 2021), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Systemax Inc, the parent company of Global Industrial, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
[email protected]/ [email protected]

SOURCE: Systemax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652076/Global-Industrial-Partners-with-NAW-to-Support-Local-Communities

img.ashx?id=652076

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment