Cognex Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Cognex (NAS:CGNX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $79.155 per share and the market cap of $14 billion, Cognex stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Cognex is shown in the chart below.

Because Cognex is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 2.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 11.25% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Cognex has a cash-to-debt ratio of 16.06, which is better than 80% of the companies in Hardware industry. The overall financial strength of Cognex is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cognex is fair. This is the debt and cash of Cognex over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Cognex has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $882.8 million and earnings of $1.26 a share. Its operating margin of 30.18% better than 97% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Cognex’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Cognex over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Cognex’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Cognex’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cognex’s ROIC was 17.40, while its WACC came in at 11.21. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cognex is shown below:

Overall, Cognex (NAS:CGNX, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Cognex stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.