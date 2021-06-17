Cartus Extends and Expands Global Mobility Engagements with Dell and Bed Bath & Beyond

PR Newswire

DANBURY, Conn., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation, a Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY, Financial) company and the leader in global talent mobility, is excited to announce recent extensions and expansions with two of its most prominent clients: Dell Technologies ("Dell") and Bed Bath & Beyond.

A Cartus client for 16 years, Dell has extended their international services contract for five more years while awarding Cartus their entire domestic book of business, which had previously been managed by a different provider.

Dell cited a desire to consolidate to one provider as well as Cartus' impressive technology, knowledgeable and experienced people, "winning together" mentality, dedication to providing best-in-class customer service, depth and breadth of locations and services, transparency, and industry leadership as the primary factors behind their decision to grow their relationship with Cartus.

"We can trust Cartus to act as an extension of our small team with the business, HR, and our team members," noted Dell's Global Mobility and Immigration Manager.

Another long-time Cartus client, Bed Bath & Beyond, shared similar sentiments for choosing to extend their 20-year relationship with the industry leader, citing how impressed they have been by their support team as well as the service the company and its employees receive from Cartus.

"We feel comfortable knowing our associates are in good hands with Cartus!" enthused Bed Bath & Beyond's Director of Talent Acquisition.

"You have proven to be a wonderful partner, and I'm glad we were able to extend our relationship," added Bed Bath & Beyond's Procurement Director.

Dell and Bed Bath & Beyond represent the latest members of the Fortune 500 to sign or extend business with Cartus over the last year, continuing Cartus' momentum from earlier this spring when it earned Microsoft's prestigious Supplier-to-Supplier Collaboration Award and multiple number one rankings—including Overall Satisfaction with RMC, Country Coverage, and Breadth of Service—in the 17th Annual Trippel International Relocation Managers' Survey©. (Read the press release for more information.)

MICHELLE VALLEJO—Executive SVP, GLOBAL TALENT MOBILITY, Cartus

"We are so pleased to be able to extend and expand our long-term relationships with two valued clients of the caliber of Dell and Bed Bath & Beyond, who have proven to be true partners in executing strategy aligned with company goals, embracing change to elevate program performance, and collaborating to enhance the employee experience. We appreciate the support and look forward to continued success!"

ABOUT CARTUS

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility and distributed workforce solutions, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world.

Innovating ways to optimize, anticipate, and manage the mobility lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our single source of truth platform, MovePro360®, and integrated core/flex solution, Benefits Builder, means we can deliver a holistic client and employee experience throughout the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses, as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, global reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.



