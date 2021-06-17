Crexendo Selects Rev.io as Partner to Support Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crexendo Selects Rev.io as Partner to Support Growth

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Crexendo will leverage Rev.io's sophisticated billing platform and cutting-edge customer management system to accommodate new product launches, automate key billing processes.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced a new strategic billing partnership with Rev.io. Crexendo selected Rev.io due to the platform's automation capabilities, billing scalability for new product launches, and its existing partnership and integrations with NetSapiens.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "Partnering with Rev.io is part of Crexendo's effort to transform its billing management, back-office operations, and improve customer experience using Rev.io's comprehensive suite of features including real-time ratings, subscriptions, quoting, taxation, billing, collections, and customer enablement solutions. NetSapiens is already integrated with Rev.io and the powerful suite of services will be a strong benefit to our customers. The integration was essential to our successful launch of the transformative VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee. We believe this partnership will provide better service for our customers, help reduce our costs and assist our efforts in increasing shareholder value."

Brent Maropis, CEO at Rev.io. commented: "We look forward to helping Crexendo efficiently scale its billing and back office as the business continues on an impressive growth trajectory. Rev.io's scalable automation capabilities, familiarity and comfort level with our existing partnership with NetSapiens, and transparent ACT TOP culture directly align with Crexendo's values to create a strong foundation for this strategic partnership."

About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About NetSapiens
NetSapiens, Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 175+ service providers, servicing over 1.7M users around the globe. The NetSapiens platform enables our UCaaS partners to provide custom-package solutions with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

About Rev.io
Rev.io is a robust billing as a service (BaaS) platform, integrated merchant payments processor, and customer management software solution. Built to solve mission-critical problems of communications companies, IoT companies, and Managed Service Providers, Rev.io enables businesses with sophisticated subscription billing models to accurately manage their end customers' billing, usage, taxation, and payment processing.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) Partnering with Rev.io to transform its billing management, back-office operations, and improve customer experience; (ii) believing the powerful suite of services will be strong benefit to our customers; (iii) believing the integration was essential to the launch of the transformative VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business Featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee; (iv) believing the partnership will provide better service for customers, help reduce costs and assist efforts in increasing shareholder value.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC, and Definitive Proxy filed on April 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
[email protected]

Rev.io
Patrick Elliott
VP of Marketing
866-470-5502
[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652061/Crexendo-Selects-Revio-as-Partner-to-Support-Growth

img.ashx?id=652061

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment