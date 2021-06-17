Findit Features Members DeltaVera, American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and Velox Insurance

Findit Featured Members Benefit From Customized Online Marketing Campaigns Offered by Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: DeltaVera, American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and Velox Insurance.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting four featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is DeltaVera. DeltaVera has become the trusted source for premium Delta 8 THC products including Delta 8 THC gummies and Delta 8 THC pre-rolls. Their Delta 8 THC gummies even won 3rd place in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup, a true testament to the quality, consistency and brand. DeltaVera offers the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. They strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. DeltaVera's products are curated from a carefully selected set of American farms, containing only the very best ingredients. Each product is packaged in a renewable container with a QR code, allowing anyone to easily access lab results and other information on the product to ensure a safe and fully informed experience. Visit DeltaVera to browse their great selection of products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you.

Our second featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services.

Recently, they began offering handyman repairs, home improvements, and custom woodworking services in Savannah, GA. Findit adjusted its focus to go after these new targeted keywords. Content is created on a regular basis as part of their campaign to help elevate their online presence throughout the web, driving traffic to their website and to reach the target audiences looking for the services American Craftsman provides but who have not yet heard of American Craftsman Renovations. Findit also produced a new video for American Craftsman Renovations highlighting home improvements and handyman repairs, two new phrases they are wanting to index under in search engines.

Having assisted with improving indexing for these search terms, American Craftsman Renovations is now focused on improving indexing for home additions, structural repairs, and major remodeling projects such as kitchen or bathroom renovations. Get in touch with American Craftsman Renovations by calling them at 912-481-8353.

Our third featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Now the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite bling bling jewelry, iced-out pieces and accessories for yourself, friends, and family. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point.

Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value and their entire collection is available online at Hiphopbling.com. Shop on the go via the Hip Hop Bling app, available for Android and IOS devices. As part of Findit's campaign, content is created through several Findit URLs, driving traffic to Hip Hop Bling's website for customers to place orders who are interested in the products Hip Hop Bling sells.

Celebrate Father's Day this weekend with high quality jewelry from Hip Hop Bling. To help celebrate Father's Day, Hip Hop Bling is running a special promotion where shoppers can save 30%, just use code is 'FD30' at checkout and save 30% off your entire purchase of qualifying items.

Our final featured member is Velox Insurance. Since 2003, they have been serving communities around Atlanta, GA with affordable insurance. Velox Insurance, Inc was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet insurance needs of their customers in the Southeast. Their commitment to excellence in providing affordable coverage and value to their customers has propelled their growth to 9 states and 40 locations throughout Georgia and Florida. Velox strives to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for your vehicle, property and business insurance needs. They are able to accomplish these goals by partnering with dozens of major insurance companies, which allows us them to select the appropriate coverage at the best rate in just a short few steps. Customers can visit their online platform to get a quote and purchase immediate coverage online in a matter of minutes. This platform has allowed them to expand to Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Check rates online and compare insurance quotes with Velox to find the best insurance for your home or vehicle. To shop for insurance, visit Velox Insurance online, stop by one of their 40+ locations, or call 770-293-0623.

Claim your name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

Findit provides marketing services to anyone that is looking to improve their online presence. Our marketing campaigns are customized to your needs and budget and include a wide range of services from content creation and social sharing to video production and SEO for your website. For more information, get in touch with us today and ask about our customized marketing campaigns. Some of the videos published in this release were created by Findit as part of the marketing campaign for the client.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

