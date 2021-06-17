Logo
GB Sciences' Board of Directors Has Passed a Unanimous Written Consent Promoting Dr. Andrea Small-Howard to the Role of President

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

The UWC also retains John Poss as Chairman and CEO of GB Sciences, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Dr. Andrea Small-Howard has been promoted to the role of President of GB Sciences, Inc. Dr. Small-Howard will also retain her roles as Chief Science Officer and member of the board of directors.

Andrea-Small-Howard.jpg

Andrea Small Howard

Joining GB Sciences in June of 2014 as the Chief Science Officer and a founding member of the board of directors, Dr. Small-Howard has made considerable contributions to the strategic vision and forward trajectory of the Company.

While performing the unique task of incubating a biotech company inside an operating cannabis company, Dr. Small-Howard co-invented a novel, AI-enabled drug discovery platform; created a novel drug development pipeline for plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures; and invented/co-invented 50+ patent applications for GB Sciences' growing intellectual property portfolio covering both GB Sciences' in silico drug discovery engine and their proprietary, plant-inspired drug formulations.

As President of GB Sciences, Inc., Dr. Small-Howard will mature the innovative programs that she has created over the past seven years. The Company's vision is to synergistically weave these separate programs into a highly innovative, plant-inspired biopharma company.

John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences states, 'Dr. Andrea Small-Howard has been and will be critical to the success of the Company going forward. She has been a joy to work with these past five years, and she has earned and very much deserves this role. Andrea possesses a rare combination of talents in innovative hard sciences and solid business practices. Great companies get great and stay great through continuity in their core team, and Andrea has largely been the architect and builder of our amazing science team. With a solid and positive five-year relationship under our belts, we are squarely focused on solid growth and achieving our goal of putting evidence-based medicine in the hands of patients.'

'I am very grateful for this promotion, and I am more committed than ever to our goal of advancing our drug pipeline of novel, plant-inspired therapies for Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, cytokine release syndrome, heart failure, and others into human clinical trials. John and I have been resolute in this goal,' said Dr. Small-Howard. 'On the other hand, I am also very encouraged by the results being generated by PhAROS™, our novel drug discovery platform. It is a very exciting time to be at GB Sciences because we have the required tools that empower us to create new plant-inspired medicines to help our patients through regulated prescription drug pathways.'

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through their Canadian entity, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a phytomedicine research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures (OTM) that target a variety of medical conditions. The active ingredients in our OTM are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). GB Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded 5 issued US and 3 issued international patents, as well as 10 US and 35 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, GB Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com

Media Contact
Alexis Quintal
[email protected]

SOURCE: GB Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652156/GB-Sciences-Board-of-Directors-Has-Passed-a-Unanimous-Written-Consent-Promoting-Dr-Andrea-Small-Howard-to-the-Role-of-President

