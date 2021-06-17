Kroger Beats 1st-Quarter Estimates on Strong Digital Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kroger Beats 1st-Quarter Estimates on Strong Digital Growth

Company raises full-year guidance

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jun 17, 2021

Summary

  • First-quarter digital sales growth of 16%.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $1.19 versus FactSet consensus of $1.01.
  • New $1 billion share buyback program.
Article's Main Image

American grocery chain The Kroger Co. (

KR, Financial) has revealed its first-quarter earnings results that beat analyst estimates on Thursday.

The company reported total net income for the first quarter of $140 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of 18 cents. Adjusted earnings per share landed at $1.19, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.01. Total sales of $41.3 billion decreased slightly year over year from $41.5 billion, but surpassed the FactSet consensus of $39.87 billion.

1405552424697028608.png

"Kroger is even better positioned to connect with our customers than we were prior to the pandemic as a result of our relentless focus on leading with fresh and accelerating with digital. I am incredibly proud of our amazing associates who continue to be there for our customers, communities, and each other when they need us most and who strive to deliver a full, fresh, and friendly experience to every customer, every time,” Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

New fresh initiatives included the addition of 253 new items under the company’s brand names alongside the expansion of its partnership with 80 Acres Farms to reach more shoppers online and in-store. Kroger has also announced an accelerator program for its partnerships with local and regional suppliers and launched a digital farmers market pilot to connect local farmers and businesses.

The company grew digital sales during the quarter by 16% during the first quarter of 2021 on top of the 92% growth seen during the first quarter of 2020. The company opened its first two Kroger Delivery facilities in Ohio and Florida, establishing a new geography for the company. Delivery and Pickup locations also grew during the quarter to cover 98% of Kroger households and the company announced its pilot program for drone deliveries.

Kroger is also on track to increase hourly wages across the company to $16 an hour. By the end of 2021, the company expects its hourly rate including comprehensive benefits to reach $21 an hour. New hybrid hiring events have increased applicant flow by 37%.

Looking toward the future, the company is expecting continued growth and has announced a new share buyback program. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the following:

"Based on the momentum within our business, we are raising our full year guidance. We now expect our two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 10.1% to 11.6%. We expect our adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2.95 to $3.10. Our new, $1 billion share buyback program reinforces our Board of Directors and management's confidence in our ability to generate strong free cash flow and is consistent with our commitment to deliver strong and sustainable total shareholder returns of 8-11%."

On June 17, Kroger (

KR, Financial) stock was trading at $38.89 per share with a market cap of $28.35 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

1405563507746889728.png

Top gurus invested in Kroger include

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio).

1405564059595661312.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment