Kroger Beats 1st-Quarter Estimates on Strong Digital Growth

American grocery chain The Kroger Co. ( KR, Financial) has revealed its first-quarter earnings results that beat analyst estimates on Thursday.

The company reported total net income for the first quarter of $140 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of 18 cents. Adjusted earnings per share landed at $1.19, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.01. Total sales of $41.3 billion decreased slightly year over year from $41.5 billion, but surpassed the FactSet consensus of $39.87 billion.

"Kroger is even better positioned to connect with our customers than we were prior to the pandemic as a result of our relentless focus on leading with fresh and accelerating with digital. I am incredibly proud of our amazing associates who continue to be there for our customers, communities, and each other when they need us most and who strive to deliver a full, fresh, and friendly experience to every customer, every time,” Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.

New fresh initiatives included the addition of 253 new items under the company’s brand names alongside the expansion of its partnership with 80 Acres Farms to reach more shoppers online and in-store. Kroger has also announced an accelerator program for its partnerships with local and regional suppliers and launched a digital farmers market pilot to connect local farmers and businesses.

The company grew digital sales during the quarter by 16% during the first quarter of 2021 on top of the 92% growth seen during the first quarter of 2020. The company opened its first two Kroger Delivery facilities in Ohio and Florida, establishing a new geography for the company. Delivery and Pickup locations also grew during the quarter to cover 98% of Kroger households and the company announced its pilot program for drone deliveries.

Kroger is also on track to increase hourly wages across the company to $16 an hour. By the end of 2021, the company expects its hourly rate including comprehensive benefits to reach $21 an hour. New hybrid hiring events have increased applicant flow by 37%.

Looking toward the future, the company is expecting continued growth and has announced a new share buyback program. Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the following:

"Based on the momentum within our business, we are raising our full year guidance. We now expect our two-year identical sales stack to be in the range of 10.1% to 11.6%. We expect our adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2.95 to $3.10. Our new, $1 billion share buyback program reinforces our Board of Directors and management's confidence in our ability to generate strong free cash flow and is consistent with our commitment to deliver strong and sustainable total shareholder returns of 8-11%."

On June 17, Kroger ( KR, Financial) stock was trading at $38.89 per share with a market cap of $28.35 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a modestly overvalued rating.

Top gurus invested in Kroger include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio).