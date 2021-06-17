Logo
Morgan Stanley Announces $2 Million Grant to Feeding America ®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Morgan Stanley Foundation today announced a donation of $2.12 million to Feeding America®, including a $1.94 million grant to 28 member food banks across the United States to provide families with children the ability to choose from available foods or food boxes at pantries or program sites. The funds will provide a unique opportunity for local food banks to incorporate elements of choice to food distributions, while still maintaining safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic. The choice model provides more healthy options and ensures families have access to foods aligned with their preferences and dietary requirements.

Feeding America projects that approximately 42 million people, including 13 million children, could face hunger this year in the U.S. due to COVID-19. During the first twelve months of the pandemic, Feeding America member food banks saw an estimated 55 percent increase in the number of people seeking food assistance. In the early days of the pandemic, roughly 4 in 10 people visiting food banks were seeking help for the first time.

"For 60 years, the Morgan Stanley Foundation has been dedicated to ensuring children received the healthy start to life they deserve – and ensuring they have access to healthy and nutritious food is a crucial part of that commitment,” said Joan Steinberg, Global Head of Philanthropy at Morgan Stanley. “Given the challenges that we’ve seen exacerbated by the pandemic over the past year, we are pleased to build upon our decade long partnership with Feeding America to help fight hunger through this impactful choice model in the communities where we live and work.”

Morgan Stanley has a long-standing commitment to helping communities facing hunger and has donated more than $38 million to the Feeding America network of food banks in the last decade. This is the second grant in a four-year commitment to optimize flexibility for food banks through different choice models and ultimately provide healthier meals to more children and families for greater outcomes.

The following Feeding America member food banks are recipients of the latest Morgan Stanley Foundation grants:

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

Akron, OH

Capital Area Food Bank

Washington, DC

Care and Share Food Bank

Colorado Springs, CO

Central California Food Bank

Fresno, CA

Community Foodbank of New Jersey

Hillside, NJ

East Texas Food Bank

Tyler, TX

Feeding Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL

FeedMore Western New York, Inc.

Buffalo, NY

Food Bank For New York City

New York, NY

Food Bank of Delaware

Newark, DE

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc.

Pharr, TX

Food Finders Food Bank Inc.

Lafayette, IN

Foodlink, Inc.

Rochester, NY

Freestore Foodbank

Cincinnati, OH

Good Shepherd Food Bank

Auburn, ME

Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Inc.

Cleveland, OH

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

Raleigh, NC

Lowcountry Food Bank

Charleston, SC

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Santa Rosa, CA

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Orlando, FL

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana, Inc.

Muncie, IN

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

New Orleans, LA

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee

Kingsport, TN

Second Harvest Foodbank of Clark, Champaign, & Logan Counties

Springfield, OH

Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Inc.

Tallahassee, FL

South Coast Food Share

Coos Bay, OR

Southeast Texas Food Bank

Beaumont, TX

St. Louis Area Foodbank

Bridgeton, MO

To learn more about Morgan Stanley’s giving back efforts, please see here.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005701/en/

