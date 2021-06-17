SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of MOTN, JCS, NSTB, and DBDR Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Motion Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ CM: MOTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Motion Acquisition’s agreement to merge with Ambulnz Inc. (d/b/a DocGo). To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-motion-acquisition-corp.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: JCS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Communications Systems’ agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-communications-systems-inc.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (: NSTB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Northern Star’s agreement to merge with Apex Clearing Holdings LLC. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-northern-star-investment-corp-ii.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ GS: DBDR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Roman DBDR’s agreement to merge with CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-roman-dbdr-tech-acquisition-corp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or [email protected].

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

