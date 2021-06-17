Altex Industries Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Altex Industries (OTCPK:ALTX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.152 per share and the market cap of $1.8 million, Altex Industries stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Altex Industries is shown in the chart below.

Because Altex Industries is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Altex Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 19.50, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Altex Industries’s financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Altex Industries over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Altex Industries has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $0 million and loss of $0.013 a share. Its operating margin of -922.22% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Altex Industries’s profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Altex Industries over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Altex Industries is -15.7%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -3.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Altex Industries’s return on invested capital is -127.50, and its cost of capital is 1.48. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Altex Industries is shown below:

In short, The stock of Altex Industries (OTCPK:ALTX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Altex Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.