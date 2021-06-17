Logo
Columbia Threadneedle Investments Gears Up for the 2021 Boston Triathlon as Title Sponsor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset manager, today announced that it will again sponsor Boston’s only triathlon. Now in its 12th year, the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is a weekend-long event that will bring together athletes of all ages and abilities to compete in Olympic and sprint distance triathlons. Additional information on the race, including COVID-19 protocols, is available at BostonTri.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005740/en/

072819_AG_Threadneedle_Tri_0158_copy.jpg

Swimmers enter the water at Boston's Carson Beach at the start of the 2019 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Columbia Threadneedle Investments sponsors the Boston Triathlon as part of the firm’s long-standing commitment to Boston and support for the community. The Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon is proud to once again have Boston Medical Center (BMC) as its official charity partner where fundraising efforts have helped propel BMC’s mission of providing exceptional care, without exception, to all.

“We are pleased to continue our support for this important community event. We are proud to be based in Boston and to demonstrate our support for the community and the important work of Boston Medical Center. The triathlon attracts athletes from all over the country and we look forward to coming together at this year’s event in a safe, fun and uplifting way after such a challenging year,” said Leslie Walstrom, Global Head of Marketing at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “We’ve all been through a lot recently, and I, for one, am ready to race!”

Funds raised by athletes, volunteers and others will support BMC’s efforts to advance health equity and address social determinants of health. For 25 years, BMC has stood at the intersection of social justice and health care innovation and has long recognized that much of what impacts a patient’s overall health goes well beyond traditional medicine. By expanding safety-net and health equity programs and building upon community partnerships, BMC is furthering its efforts to serve as advocates and partners for all patients. It is through this work that BMC aims to yield better health outcomes, educational advancement, economic mobility as well as housing and career opportunities so people, families and communities can thrive.

To learn more about participating in the Columbia Threadneedle Investments Boston Triathlon as part of Team BMC, contact [email protected].

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $564 billion1 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreeedneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1As of March 31, 2021. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Adtrax: 3633833

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005740r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005740/en/

